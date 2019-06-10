News

Sanjay Suri to play Karisma's on-screen husband

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jun 2019 07:27 PM

MUMBIA: Actor Sanjay Suri will play actress Karisma Kapoors character Meira Sharma's husband in "Mentalhood", a web series on the crazy ride of motherhood.

On playing the character of Anmol Kapoor in the upcoming show, Sanjay said in a statement: "Anmol is a scientist from Kanpur. Raised as the only son, he was well sheltered and pampered by his parents. He also seems lucky in a way where he marries the first girl he kissed, who was Miss Kanpur.

"He comes across as a very balanced and sorted person with a great temperament. He and his wife are on the same page. They support and are still confined to each other. Meira is still his go-to person for every decision and I am really looking forward to this web series," he added.

"Mentalhood", directed by Karishma Kohli, is set to release later this year. It will premiere on ALTBalaji.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Sanjay Suri, Karisma Kapoors, Mentalhood, Meira Sharma, Miss Kanpur, Anmol Kapoor, Karishma Kohli,

