Sanjay Swaraj dons a new avatar for THIS show

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Jamai Raja was one of the most popular shows on Television, starring Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma. Now, Zee5 is bringing back the sequel of Jamai Raja. The makers have retained actors Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma and Achint Kaur from the first season. Some new actors will also be seen in the new season.



Recently, the makers brought on board Sudhanshu Pandey for the show.



Now, reportedly, the makers have also retained actor Sanjay Swaraj. However, he’ll be seen in a different avatar.



According to the reports, Sanjay Swaraj will don a never seen before avatar for the second edition of Jamai Raja, which is set to release on Zee5 as a web series.



In an interview with a news portal, Sanjay revealed about his character, “I am very excited to reunite with them because firstly, I share a very good chemistry with Ravi, Nia, and Achint. Secondly, they are all fantastic actors. My character is a flamboyant person who has earned his wealth from smuggling and wants to destroy DD Patel. However, I have read only five episodes till now, let me go through the rest and then I will be in a better position to talk about it.”



Are you excited for the sequel?