Sanjivani 2 to RELEASE on THIS date

MUMBAI:

We broke the news about Alchemy production’s Siddharth Malhotra coming up with Sanjivani 2 after the successful run of Sanjivani and Dill Mill Gaye.

We exclusively reported about all the major cast of the show including Surbhi Chandana, Namit Khanna, Monish Behl, Rohit Roy, and Sayantani Gosh.

There were reports that the show is slated to release on 12th August. However, TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that the upcoming series will most probably hit the television screens by 15th August or in the month of September.

