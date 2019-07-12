News

Sanjivani 2 to RELEASE on THIS date

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Jul 2019 04:30 PM

MUMBAITellyChakkar.com has been at the forefront in reporting updates on Star Plus’ much-awaited show, Sanjivani 2.  

We broke the news about Alchemy production’s Siddharth Malhotra coming up with Sanjivani 2 after the successful run of Sanjivani and Dill Mill Gaye.

We exclusively reported about all the major cast of the show including Surbhi Chandana, Namit Khanna, Monish Behl, Rohit Roy, and Sayantani Gosh.

(Read here: Surbhi Chandna to play the lead in Sanjivani’s remake?)

There were reports that the show is slated to release on 12th August. However, TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that the upcoming series will most probably hit the television screens by 15th August or in the month of September.

We couldn’t get through actors, production house and channel spokesperson for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Sanjevani 2, Star Plus, Siddharth Malhotra, Surbhi Chandana, Namit Khanna, Monish Behl, Rohit Roy, Sayantani Gosh, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Indian Television set to witness the biggest...

Indian Television set to witness the biggest launch with Nach Baliye 9
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Meghna Naidu
Meghna Naidu
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet

past seven days