Sanjivani 2: Dr Ishani has a brawl with Dr Sid

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Dr. Sid enjoying a date with a woman but forgetting her name. Meanwhile, two kids try to steal from his mother's stall. However, as they are teasing and escaping, the young boy slips, hits his head and falls in the water. Sid notices the boy in the water and immediately rushes to rescue him. He manages to rescue the child but the young boy doesn't wake up. Everybody is panicking when Sid removes his Swiss knife, puts some alcohol on it, takes a pipe-shaped necklace from his date and makes a hole in the young boy's neck. Everybody is worried but Sid's move helps the boy breath. However, his situation is still critical so Sid makes a call to Sanjivani. He says that the CM's son has been rescued but is still in a critical state. People wonder why he lied when he clarifies that lies are necessary when trying to save a life. A chopper arrives and the boy is immediately taken to the hospital. Dr. Ishani, a first-year resident arrives at the hospital and is mesmerised by it. Sid tries to calm the mother down and tells her that he won't let anything happen to the young boy.

Ishani walks in the hospital when she bumps into Sid. They start off on a wrong note as she calls him cheap and he says he's not interested to bump into her. She notices his eyes and hands him a bar of chocolate as his blood pressure is low. He thanks her and tells her that Dr. Taneja is a psychiatrist and she needs treatment. Ishani heads up to the convention room and bumps into Asha Kanwar, a fellow first-year resident. Dr. Shashank is on his way to the convention centre but feels breathless out of the blue. Dr. Vardaan comes over and sarcastically asks him to change his speech. He is money-driven while Shashank wants to save lives. It is also revealed that Dr. Shashank is leaving his post in Sanjivani. Dr. Shashank reaches the convention room and starts his speech. Sid notices that the young boy is bleeding internally. He asks to book the Operation Theatre and get Dr. Shashank to the OT as soon as he is done with his speech. Vardhaan notices that the OT has suddenly been booked and has a talk with Dr. Sid. He lies and says that the kid is Dr. Shashank's patient. Vardhaan then states how if the patient can't pay the bills then they will be denied help.

Dr. Shashank is giving a paradoxical speech on the other side. Vardhaan also threatens Sid to be careful as rumours of him running scams to treat poor patients have been doing rounds. Sid is unfazed and says that the money will be arranged. He receives a call and states he will meet with the person as soon as possible. Asha asks Dr. Shashank why he is quitting the Chief Surgeon's position. He states that he has his own reasons but the new surgeon will be announced soon. Dr. Anjali, his daughter, is disappointed with his answer as she expects to be promoted to the position. Dr. Ishani receives her coat and stethoscope, which she immediately wears. Sid meets up with Natasha, one of his acquaintances. Ishani receives a call from her uncle who tells her to not reveal to anyone about her parentage. Asha comes and wishes her happy birthday. Ishani creates a scene because Asha puts the glass in the wet waste instead of dry waste. Eventually, Asha removes the glass from wet waste and puts it in the dry waste. Basically, it shows that Ishani is the kind who goes by the rules. Sid's patient is falling and Ishani notices this.

Ishani intervenes and helps the patient along with Sid's partner. They manage to save the patient from crashing. Sid's partner doctor tells her to report it to Sid about the patient's condition. Sid is in the middle of crackling a deal with a rising celebrity. He asks her to get cosmetic treatment for Rs eight Lakhs. Ishani overhears everything and assumes corruption. Sid then leaves from the room and makes a call, affirming that the money has been arranged. Ishani hears this and has a brawl with him. They don't tell each other their name but simply declare war.