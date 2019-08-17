Sanjivani 2: Dr Ishani tries to explain herself but Dr Rishabh yells at her

MUMBAI: The episode begins with a nurse making Dr Ishani feel at ease. Meanwhile, Dr Sid wishes Dr Shashank all the best and states that he has handed over his best resources to Dr Juhi. With that, Dr Juhi takes over and wheels him into the operation theatre. Vardhaan and Mistry (the CEO) are talking about Dr Shashank's health condition in his cabin. They both are hoping that Shashank will not recover from his condition. Dr Juhi is taking care of Dr Shashank when he tells her that she should be okay as Juhi is very worried.

Ahead of the surgery though, Dr Shashank tells Dr Juhi that if in case he is not able to recover, he wants her to become the Chief of Surgery at Sanjivani. Dr Anjali is also there standing when Dr Juhi says that she will give Dr Shashank a chance to speak to his daughter. Dr Ishani notices a series of X-Rays on Dr Rishabh's hand and notices the severity of the patient's case which has too much gas. They both brainstorm the case but the father of the girl refuses to go ahead with a CT scan or anything else. He states that ahead of the roka, his daughter always falls sick.

In anger, the father asks for them to discharge his daughter. Rishabh also tells Ishani to get the papers ready for the girls' discharge. Vardhaan tells the father that he should sign the release forms before leaving the hospital because if anything happens outside, the hospital shouldn't be responsible. As the parents are taking the girl out, she faints. Ishani realises that it is a Rapunzel syndrome, wherein the intestines and stomach are filled with hair causing a blockage. She immediately asks to get it operated as the girl collapses. Dr Juhi starts the surgery on Dr Shashank but has trouble figuring out how to start. Everybody is worried as Dr Juhi has not put a single cut on Dr Shashank. Dr Anjali panics and asks Dr Juhi to close him up as the body cannot be exposed for so long.

Dr Juhi takes the call to close him up. Dr Sid overhears Vardhaan appoint a new CEO who will replace Dr Shashank. Dr Juhi keeps replaying Dr Shashank's words and leaves the hospital in a panic. She starts crying in her car and apologises to Dr Shashank. Ishani and Rishabh's surgery is a success but he reprimands her for not taking a CT scan or MRI. Dr Ishani tries to explain herself but Dr Rishabh yells at her and states that she should consult to her senior doctor. Dr Ishani and Dr Asha are talking when she notices Dr Sid take money from someone. Ishani quickly takes a video and informs him about the same. She tells him that Vardhaan asked her to spy on him, which she did perfectly. `