Sanjivani 2 promo: THIS is how Dr. Ishaani and Dr. Siddhant start off their journey

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Aug 2019 12:37 PM

MUMBAI: One of the much-awaited shows of this year, the medical drama Sanjivani 2 is all set to hit the small screen soon. It is a sequel of the two popular shows Sanjivani: The Medical Boom and Dill Mill Gayye. The show will feature Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna in lead roles. 

With less than a week for its release, a new promo has us all reminiscing the banter between our very own Riddhima and Armaan. In the new promo, we can see how Dr. Ishaani thinks Dr. Siddhant is cheating the hospital by asking for more money than actually required, however, she does not know that he is doing so only to help a poor kid who was drowning but he saved him. Later, the two get into an argument and when Dr. Ishaani tries to tell a senior doctor about this incident, it happens to be none other than Dr. Siddhant himself, which of course, leaves her shocked while he smirks looking at her.

Take a look at the video here:

Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna are playing the lead roles, while original cast members of Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli will continue to be a part of the reboot. Rohit Roy and Sayantani Ghosh are playing pivotal roles in it.

Tags > Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Sanjivani 2, Dr. Ishaani, Dr. Siddhant, Riddhima, Armaan, TellyChakkar,

