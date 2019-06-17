Sanjivani 2’s first episode to star Shantanu Maheshwari

MUMBAI: Sanjivani 2 is one of the much-awaited shows of the year. The popular medical drama is all set to make a comeback after 17 years. The reboot version will star Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna in lead roles. Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli, who were part of the earlier season, will be reprising their roles as Dr. Shashank Gupta and Dr. Juhi Singh. Rohit Roy and Sayatani Ghosh are playing pivotal roles in the show. Now, according to the latest media reports, the upcoming show will also star Shantanu Maheswari.

According to India Forums, Shantanu will feature for a single episode of the show. He has reportedly done a cameo for the first episode.

Earlier, Siddharth Malhotra shared a long post on his Instagram account.

The caption read, "After Sanjeevani, dil mil gaye, Ayushmann,zindagiwins my fifth medical show as a creator and producer :) I started my life and career with #Sanjivani so am super proud to announce #alchemyfilmspvtltd @sapnamalhotra01 and me proudly bring to u soon in 2019 - the brand #Sanjivani - it’s old world charm and gen next energy featuring @mohnish_bahl @gurdippunjj @rohitroy500 @sayantanighosh0609 and bringing to u the much awaited leads of this season @officialsurbhic and @namitkhanna_official with #jasontham @rashmisingh_09 and @rahulchoudhry.03 and many more to fill your hearts and screens with love and warmth ! Wish us love and luck...directed by @abhijitdas4575 coming soon on the one and only @starplus"