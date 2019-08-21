Sanjivani 2: Vardhaan suspends Dr. Sid

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Dr. Juhi starting operating on Dr. Shashank. Dr. Asha talks about the risk in the operation. Dr. Anjali panics and Dr. Juhi tells her not to disturb her during the operation. Dr. Sid interrupts and calms down Dr. Anjali and tells her everything will be fine.

Vardhaan calls Sid. Ishaani reveals that her photos and videos were saved in her cloud and she had mailed everything to Vardhaan. Vardhaan suspends Dr. Sid and wants him to leave the hospital. The board members will decide if he gets to stay in the hospital later. For the moment, he is thrown out of Sanjivani. Dr. Sid looks upset. Dr. Shashank’s BP and pulse rate drops. He is given shock treatment to prevent a cardiac arrest. His heartbeats return to normalcy.

Anjali and everyone else heave a sigh of relief. Dr. Juhi faints after the operation. Vardhaan informs Mistry that unfortunately, Dr. Shashank’s operation is successful. Out of job, Dr. Siddhanth is happy to learn about the news. He celebrates Dahi handi with the locals. The resident doctors get news about an accident and they leave together. Once they reach the location, they are shocked to see at the number of casualties.