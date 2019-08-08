Sanjivani’s Surbhi Chandna and Sayantani Ghosh tell us the power of unity

MUMBAI: One of the much-awaited shows of this year, the medical drama Sanjivani 2 is all set to hit the small screen soon. The show will feature Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna in lead roles, while original cast members of Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli will continue to be a part of the reboot. Rohit Roy and Sayantani Ghosh are playing pivotal roles in it.



While the shoot kicked off a while back, today, Sayantani took to her social media handle and shared a photo with Surbhi. In the photo, Sayatani can be seen wearing a black saree, while Surbhi can be seen sporting a breezy blue floral top with blue trousers. The two co-stars seemed all charged up to be seen on the popular medical drama.



Sayantani captioned the photo as, “Together Everyone Achieves More...that’s us , the #sanjivani team ..Together we care,we love and we spread smiles ...The countdown has begun ,just few days to go...watch #sanjivani on @starplus from 12 th August ,7.30 pm....”



Take a look below: