News

Sanjivani’s Surbhi Chandna and Sayantani Ghosh tell us the power of unity

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Aug 2019 07:55 PM

MUMBAI: One of the much-awaited shows of this year, the medical drama Sanjivani 2 is all set to hit the small screen soon. The show will feature Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna in lead roles, while original cast members of Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli will continue to be a part of the reboot. Rohit Roy and Sayantani Ghosh are playing pivotal roles in it. 

While the shoot kicked off a while back, today, Sayantani took to her social media handle and shared a photo with Surbhi. In the photo, Sayatani can be seen wearing a black saree, while Surbhi can be seen sporting a breezy blue floral top with blue trousers. The two co-stars seemed all charged up to be seen on the popular medical drama. 

Sayantani captioned the photo as, “Together Everyone Achieves More...that’s us ,the #sanjivani team ..Together we care,we love and we spread smiles ...The countdown has begun ,just few days to go...watch #sanjivani on @starplus from 12 th August ,7.30 pm....” 

Take a look below:

Tags > Star Plus, Sanjivani 2, TellyChakkar, Surbhi Chandana, Namit Khanna, Monish Behl, Gurdeep Kohli, Rohit Roy, Rashmi Singh, Sayantani Ghosh,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs attend the launch of 'Tanatan'

Celebs attend the launch of 'Tanatan'
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Anubhav Shrivastava
Anubhav Shrivastava
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Vrushali Chavan
Vrushali Chavan
Amal Sehrawat
Amal Sehrawat
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Ashish Kapoor
Ashish Kapoor

past seven days