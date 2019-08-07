Sanjivani's Surbhi Chandna keeps her style game on point as she graces Nach Baliye 9

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is one of the most popular couple dance reality shows. Produced by Bollywood star Salman Khan, season 9 of the show has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the TV screens. The viewers will soon see Sanjivani’s star cast including Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna and Mohnish Bahl gracing the show.

The trio will be seen on this weekend’s episode of Nach Baliye 9. Yes, this week, Dr Ishani, Dr Sid and Dr Shashank aka Surbhi, Namit and Mohnish will be seen on the episode. Today, Surbhi took to her social media account and shared her look for the show, and her fans can't get enough of it. In her post, Surbhi can be seen donning a black top which she teamed up with a black palazzo. She opted for a tan coloured belt and beige heels to give her a stylish look. The actress took to Instagram to share photos from last night’s Nach Baliye 9 episode shoot. She captioned the video as, “Dr.Ishani from #sanjivani spotted on the sets of #nachbaliye9 last night.” Along with this, Surbhi had shared a couple of videos on her Instagram story while getting ready as well.

Take a look below: