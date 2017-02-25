Sanket Choukse and Ankita Bahuguna roped in for &TV’s Waaris

&TV’s popular daily Waaris (Viniyard Films) is gearing up for some new entrants on the show as the leap saga follows.

After Farnaz Shetty and Neel Motwani (reported by us) got roped in to play the leads, we have two more names who will join the show soon.

Our source informs us, “Actor Sanket Choukse (last seen on Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke) has been roped in to play the character of Rohan in the post leap phase. He will be seen as the male protagonist’s elder brother who is spoiled and an alcoholic. Actress Ankita Bahuguna (currently seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi) will be seen as the grown up Gunjan (Manu’s elder sister). She will be seen in a negative role.

When we contacted Sanket, he said, “I am pretty excited because I liked this character. I have been doing different characters always. He is not a negative person and doesn’t want to hurt anyone, but he blindly follows what his father says.”

We tried reaching Ankita but she remained unavailable for comments.

