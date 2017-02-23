Sanket Choukse's 'dream comes true' with Wedding Anniversary

Actor Sanket Choukse who has done TV shows like Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Parrvarish, Buddha etc is excited about his debut in Bollywood with ‘Wedding Anniversary’ which has Nana Patekar and Mahie Gill.

Born in a small town in Madhya Pradesh, Sanket has always dreamt of making it big in Bollywood.

Says Sanket, “When you seed a dream, water it with passion and nourish it with hard-work, no success is unreachable. I have come to believe in this thought after years of struggle in the industry. I discovered my dream the day I understood what dream means. Acting came to me as enlightenment where I could experience myself. I grew up with music as both my parents sang on national radio and music runs in my blood. So I sing as well, my connect with this art is on a spiritual level, if I may say so.”

Talking about his character in the movie, he states, “Romeo is my character, and he lives up to his name. He is a double-faced guy, and this is all I am allowed to talk as of now.”

The biggest achievement for Sanket was working with ace actor Nana Patekar. “Sharing screen with Sir Nana Patekar is a dream come true to me in real life, and while shooting I felt like for the first time I am doing something really right with my life that I am shooting with him. I had heard about Nana Sir that when he is around, people feel scared. I feel it's because he is so much into the script that he just can't see anything which doesn't justify the script, and I enjoyed that seriousness. I felt honoured when he appreciated my work in front of the whole team, after we finished our scene. I must mention that Director Shekhar S Jha Sir is by far the calmest and compassionate people I have worked with. I am thankful to the associate director Sir Siddharth Saigal who actually introduced me to this wonderful team and such a calm director of our wonderful film "WEDDING ANNIVERSARY".

Wedding Anniversary releases on 24 February, and here’s wishing all the very best to Sanket!!