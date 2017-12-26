Santa Claus spreads joy on the sets of Colors’ Chandrakanta

Christmas is all about spreading joy and love around!!!

TV stars are no behind in celebrating the festival with full zeal and making their loved ones feel special.

The cast of Colors’ popular drama Chandrakanta received lovely surprise from their very own Santa and there was joy all around on sets on Christmas.

Wondering who the Santa was??

Well, we are here to disclose his identity. He was none other than Nirmal Soni, who is essaying the role of Umang in the show.

Nirmal donned the attire of a Santa Clause and surprised his co-stars with some yummy chocolates. The cast and crew did have a gala time with the presence of the Santa Clause on their sets and they all clicked a lot of selfies too.

When TellyChakkar got in touch with Nirmal, he said, “My friend Ajay Arya who plays Tej and Khushboo who is our creative made me Santa and I felt so special. I went to everyone’s room dressed as a Santa to surprise them.”

“It turned out to be a nice surprise for everyone and they all were happy. I distributed chocolates among everyone; we cut a cake and danced on the tunes of Jingle Bell. We all enjoyed a lot,” added Nirmal.

An awesome Christmas celebration indeed!