Sanyogita Bhave roped in for &TV’s Kuldeepak

&TV’s upcoming supernatural saga, Kuldeepak has already come up with its engrossing and intriguing promo that has talented actress Keerti Nagpure coming under a vicious and eerie spell during pregnancy. This Shobhna Desai Productions show will deal with changing human relationships caught under the eye of supernatural forces.

While Keerti Nagpure will play the female lead and mother, India’s Best Dramebaaz kid Vansh Maheshwari will play the titular role of the Kuldeepak.

Now we bring you more information on the other prime cast.

Also joining the show will be talented actress Sanyogita Bhave. The popular actress was last seen as Manthra in Star Plus’ magnum opus show Siya Ke Ram.

Our source states, “Sanyogita will play the very important role of the Dai Maa in Kuldeepak. She will be the person who will enter the life of Keerti’s character during her delivery. The lady will get so very attached to the new born that she will be retained in the house as the kid’s Dai Maa. Sanyogita’s character will be very protective of the kid and will be with him all throughout.”

Furthermore, media has already reported about RJ cum actor Shardul Pandit returning to fiction space after a hiatus with this show. He will play the male lead and will be paired opposite Keerti Nagpure.

We buzzed Sanyogita and she confirmed her presence in the show, but refused to divulge any information.

We buzzed the channel spokesperson, but did not get any revert before we filed the story.

Kuldeepak will go on air on &TV very soon.