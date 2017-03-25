Hot Downloads

Sanyukta Timsina roped in for Star Plus’ Chakravyuh

SrividyaRajesh's picture
By SrividyaRajesh
25 Mar 2017 01:07 PM

Creatively inclined Sanjot Kaur needs no introduction!! After being involved in the creative think-tank of GECs Star Plus and Life OK, Sanjot will be churning out all her expertise in her first fiction show as Producer.

Sanjot along with her actor husband Bhupinder Singh are presently looking forward to the launch of their show on Star Plus, titled Chakravyuh under the banner, Rolling Pictures, with Taurus Media joining in as Co-Producers.

After reporting about Mahima Makwana and Narayani Shastri being part of it, we recently wrote about senior actress Lubna Salim playing a pivotal part in it.

We now hear that actress Sanyukta Timsina who played the lead in 2025 Jaane Kya Hoga Aage has been roped in to play a crucial role.

As per a credible source, “Sanyukta will play a gutsy and daring role, that of a CBI officer.”

As we know, Sanyukta is also part of Balaji ALT’s web-series, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat starring Sakshi Tanwar, Ram Kapoor, Shweta Khwatra, Vikram Kapadia, Dishank Arora, Kavi Shastri.

When contacted, Sanyukta refused to comment on this.

Chakravyuh is slated for a May launch on Star Plus’ the shoot of the show is already underway in Varanasi.

Here’s wishing the team great success!! 

