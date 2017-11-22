The ardent viewers of the Colors flagship reality series Bigg Boss is yet again in for a big tussle amongst two of the inmates. Therefore another night of wholesome entertainment is guaranteed for the viewers.

After Priyank Sharma and Arshi Khan, tonight’s episode will see Puneesh Sharma and Sapna Choudhary getting into a heated argument.

We already saw how Sapna Chaudhry and Bandgi Kalra are judges of the luxury budget task, ‘BB Court’. Interestingly, they have different opinions and friends in the house. The two get into an ugly argument to save their favourites. That’s when Puneesh Sharma jumps and gets into the fight.

Sapna, who already hates Puneesh Sharma for a quite a few reasons, took the chance of slamming him. Puneesh raised the point of how Hina and Sapna commented about him and Bandgi’s age. He also goes on to call Sapna the don of the house. Things went really ugly and all the housemates gathered to stop the two.

For the uninitiated, Puneesh had recently told Hina casually that she has a classy audience while Sapna has a massy audience. He even said that Sapna needs a lot of security during her shows as anyone can whisk her away. Hina then chose to tell Sapna about it! It was obvious that Sapna will be offended and she was. Sapna was so angry with Puneesh because of this statement that she was just looking for a chance to vent it all out on him.

Looks like finally, Sapna has removed her frustration in the task and is in no mood to spare anyone.