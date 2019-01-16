News

Sapna Choudhary supports Dipika Kakar’s Bigg Boss 12 win

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jan 2019 01:15 PM
MUMBAI: Former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary says that Dipika Kakar deserved to win Bigg Boss.

Actress Dipika, known for the long-running soap Sasural Simar Ka, won the 12th season of the reality show, and her win received mixed reactions from social media users. Some appreciated her, while some trolled her.

Those who trolled her felt that she did not deserve to win the reality show. In fact, some defined Dipika as the 'worst winner' of Bigg Boss. Former Bigg Boss winner Shilpa Shinde too felt that she did not deserve to win the show.

However, Sapna felt otherwise.

Supporting Dipika, she shared her opinion with a publication, 'Look, I just want to say that do not think about the one who has won. I would like to congratulate her for winning. She was worth it so she won otherwise anyone else could have. People who have nothing to do troll as they are jobless. Basically, people who can respect themselves can only respect others.'
Tags > Sapna Choudhary, Dipika Kakar, Bigg Boss 12, winner, 12th season, support, TellyChakkar, Colors tv, Sasural Simar Ka,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Baba Ramdev graces Pre-Finale episode of Sa Re Ga...

Baba Ramdev graces Pre-Finale episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Priya Arya
Priya Arya
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Aamir Dalvi
Aamir Dalvi
Karishma Kotak
Karishma Kotak
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh

poll

Who looks the best in stripes?

Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days