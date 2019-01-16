Sapna Choudhary supports Dipika Kakar’s Bigg Boss 12 win

MUMBAI: Former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary says that Dipika Kakar deserved to win Bigg Boss.



Actress Dipika, known for the long-running soap Sasural Simar Ka, won the 12th season of the reality show, and her win received mixed reactions from social media users. Some appreciated her, while some trolled her.



Those who trolled her felt that she did not deserve to win the reality show. In fact, some defined Dipika as the 'worst winner' of Bigg Boss. Former Bigg Boss winner Shilpa Shinde too felt that she did not deserve to win the show.



However, Sapna felt otherwise.



Supporting Dipika, she shared her opinion with a publication, 'Look, I just want to say that do not think about the one who has won. I would like to congratulate her for winning. She was worth it so she won otherwise anyone else could have. People who have nothing to do troll as they are jobless. Basically, people who can respect themselves can only respect others.'