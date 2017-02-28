Hot Downloads

Sapna Sikarwar shoots despite being unwell

By TellychakkarTeam
28 Feb 2017 12:08 PM

Actress Sapna Sikarwar, who plays the role of Kashmira in popular comedy show "May I Come in Madam?", continued shooting for the show despite being ill.

"Being a professional and realising the importance of the shoot to complete on time, I decided to take some medicines and continued the shoot. I was coughing badly and between shots had a lot of hot water to clear my throat so I could mouth the dialogues," Sapna said in a statement.

Sapna says the entire team of the Life OK show was worried about her and also advised her to pack up and visit the doctor.

"They even suggested me to shoot the scenes later, but I insisted on doing it as I didn't want to spoil the entire scheduling and waste everyone's time," she added.

(Source: IANS)

