Sapna Thakur to enter Colors’ Gathbandhan

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
10 Jun 2019 01:14 PM

MUMBAI: TV actress Sapna Thakur, who has featured in shows like Piya Rangrezz and Dilli Wali Thakur Girl and was last seen in Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey, has a bagged a show.

According to our sources, the actress will soon be seen in Colors’ drama Gadhbandhan (Jay Production).

The actress will be playing a cameo. She will be seen in the negative avatar of a don.

Sapna will start shooting for the show soon.

We buzzed her, but she remained unavailable for a comment.

It will be interesting to see what new drama Sapna’s entry creates in the show.

