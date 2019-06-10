Sapna Thakur to enter Colors’ Gathbandhan

MUMBAI: TV actress Sapna Thakur, who has featured in shows like Piya Rangrezz and Dilli Wali Thakur Girl and was last seen in Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey, has a bagged a show.



According to our sources, the actress will soon be seen in Colors’ drama Gadhbandhan (Jay Production).



The actress will be playing a cameo. She will be seen in the negative avatar of a don.



Sapna will start shooting for the show soon.



We buzzed her, but she remained unavailable for a comment.



It will be interesting to see what new drama Sapna’s entry creates in the show.