Hot Downloads

Imam A Siddique
Imam A Siddique
Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Sweta Keswani
Sweta Keswani
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Natasa Stankovic
Natasa Stankovic
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

quickie
Sahil Uppal

One night stands are not my cup of tea: Sahil Uppal

more quickie Click Here

poll

Which show's current track are you enjoying the most?

Which show's current track are you enjoying the most?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Sapna Thakur to enter SAB TV’s Trideviyaan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Jun 2017 05:09 PM

The cast of SAB TV’s Trideviyaan (Full House Media) has open the doors for a new member in their show.

We are talking about the very beautiful Sapna Thakur, who was last seen in Life OK’s Piya Rangrezz. The pretty actress is set to enter the above comedy drama soon.

As per our sources, Sapna will play the character of Bharti, who will be Titu's (Swatantra Bharat) girlfriend. Since, Trideviyaan had put Titu behind the bars, she will come with the motive to seek revenge from them. Sapna will be glamorous looking and will enter the family to woo Dinanath (Rituraj Singh).

We could not get through Sapna for her quote.

Sapna has begun shooting and her entry sequence will air next week. 

Tags > SAB TV, Trideviyaan, Full House Media, Sapna Thakur, Life OK, Piya Rangrezz, Swatantra Bharat, Rituraj Singh,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top