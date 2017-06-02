Sapna Thakur to enter SAB TV’s Trideviyaan

The cast of SAB TV’s Trideviyaan (Full House Media) has open the doors for a new member in their show.

We are talking about the very beautiful Sapna Thakur, who was last seen in Life OK’s Piya Rangrezz. The pretty actress is set to enter the above comedy drama soon.

As per our sources, Sapna will play the character of Bharti, who will be Titu's (Swatantra Bharat) girlfriend. Since, Trideviyaan had put Titu behind the bars, she will come with the motive to seek revenge from them. Sapna will be glamorous looking and will enter the family to woo Dinanath (Rituraj Singh).

We could not get through Sapna for her quote.

Sapna has begun shooting and her entry sequence will air next week.