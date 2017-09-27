Sony TV's popular thriller series CID will soon be coming up with another interesting story.

Popular actor Saptrishi Ghosh and Reporters fame Megha Chatterjee have been roped in to play key roles in the upcoming story.

Our source informs us, "The upcoming story of the series will be all about Ayesha's (Megha Chatterjee) death mystery wherein Vicky (Saptrishi Ghosh) will be playing the mastermind."

When we contacted Saptrishi Ghosh, he told us, "After playing positive fatherly roles, it's a good change for me. It's always a pleasure working with the entire cast and crew of CID. It's a different character from what I have played before. I have got a chance to show my negative side also on-screen. So it's a good thing."

We tried to get in touch with Megha but she remained unavailable.

Keep reading TellyChakkar.com for more updates.