Saptrishi Ghosh to be seen in VIU’s Love, Lust and Confusion

28 Feb 2018 04:38 PM

Mumbai: Talented actor Saptrishi Ghosh, who was last seen in Star Plus’ popular daily Love Ka Hai Intezaar (Alchemy Films), next will be seen in a web series.

Well, the actor has bagged a key role in VIU’s upcoming web series, Love, Lust and Confusion, which features Rajat Barmecha and Tara Alisha Berry in the lead roles.

Our source informs us that Saptrishi has been roped in to play the role of Joy, the female protagonist’s (Tara Alisha Berry) father. He will be shown as an ex-army personnel, who enjoys life to the fullest and loves his daughter very much. His will be quite a positive character.

When TellyChakkar contacted Saptrishi, he confirmed the news and said, “It’s been a great experience playing a Bong character. Working with the team of Mango People and our director/producer Victor Mukherjee has been lovely and a fantastic experience. I am looking forward to work with them in each and every project of theirs.”

We wish him all the best for the new project.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.

