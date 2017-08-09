Star Plus’ popular daily Love Ka Hai Intezaar (Alchemy Films) has recently introduced a leap of 20 years welcoming new entrants to the daily to take the story forward.

Post leap, actress Preetika Rao was introduced as Mohini, who is Kamini’s (Sanjeeda Sheikh) daughter and Mohit Sehgal entered the soap as her love interest, Ayaan.

However, Ayaan’s family is yet to be introduced to the audience. Now we hear that in the upcoming episodes, Ayaan’s dad will be introduced!!!

Our source informs us, “Actor Saptrishi Ghosh, who was last seen in Piya Albela, is set to enter as Ayaan’s dad in the popular daily. He will play the character of Mr Inder Mehta who will be a well-known business tycoon. He will portray a positive role but there will be some differences between the father and son on the business front that the viewers will get to know in the upcoming episodes.”

When we contacted Saptrishi, he confirmed the news with us and said, “Yes, I have already started shooting for the show and I am very excited to be a part of it. The character I am playing is very interesting.”

We wish him good luck.

Keep reading this space for more updates.