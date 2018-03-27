Saptrishi Ghosh roped in for Naagin 3

Mumbai: Talented actor Saptrishi Ghosh, who was last seen on Star Plus’ popular daily Love Ka Hai Intezaar (Alchemy Films), has bagged a new show.
Saptrishi has been roped in to play a key role in Balaji Telefilms’ upcoming supernatural drama Naagin 3 which will air on Colors. Our source informed us that he will be seen playing a significant role in the show and its going to be a positive one. He is expected begin shooting for the series soon.
We tried reaching out to Saptrishi but he remained unavailable for comments.
