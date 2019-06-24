News

Sara Gesawat roped in for Netflix’s Typewriter

MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with interesting updates from the digital world.

We already reported exclusively about Shruthy Menon and Abhishek Banerjee being roped in for Netflix’s upcoming web-series titled Typewriter

(Read here: Shruthy Menon joins the cast of Netflix’s Typewriter; Abhishek Banerjee bags Netflix’s Typewriter).

The major attraction of the project is that it is being directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh.

Typewriter is based on a haunted house and how ghosts create havoc in the lives of the new family who resides in it.

Now, the latest update is that actress Sara Gesawat will also have an important role to play.

A source close to the project revealed, 'Sara will play the role of Samir Kochar’s daughter.'

We couldn’t connect with Sara for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

