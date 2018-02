Actress Sara Khan, who is shooting in Jaipur for a music video, finds the city perfect for shoppers.



"Jaipur is rich in history and culture. The bustling bazaars of Jaipur are famous for jewellery, fabric and shoes. They are perfect for shoppers," Sara said in a statement.

On the work front, she is currently part of the TV show "Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki."