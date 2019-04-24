Sara Khan reveals she is getting married THIS year

MUMBAI: Sara Khan, who is known for shows like Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai and Sasural Simar Ka, has revealed that she will be getting married in 2019.

The actress revealed her marriage plans on Kitchen Champion.

She shot for an episode of the show along with her sister Arya Khan wherein the sister duo pitted against actors Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh.

In a promo of Kitchen Champion that has been shared by the makers of the show on their social media handle, host Arjun Bijlani can be seen asking Sara about her marriage plans.

To this, she says that she will get married this year.

When Arjun further asks her about the lucky guy, she tells him that her would-be groom is an actor-turned-businessman and that his name starts with 'A'.

Well, Sara was recently rumoured to be in a relationship with Ankit Gera, but both denied the news and she even went on to say that she is single. Only time will tell whether her would-be husband is Ankit Gera or not.

Meanwhile, take a look at the video below: