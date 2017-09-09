Bollywood is known to have hot and catchy item numbers but television world is also not behind when it comes to entertaining their viewers. To liven up your television screen, the vivacious Sara Khan will be seen adding to the festive celebrations in &TV’s popular dramedy, Bakula Bua Ka Bhoot.

The sexy Sara Khan will be seen as the judge of a Navratri dance competition in the show. Apart from judging the competition, she will also be sizzling on a dance number on the blockbuster item number ‘Laila O Laila’ from the movie Raees. Sara was very excited about her special appearance and said, “Dancing comes to me naturally, so whenever I get an opportunity like this, I quickly grab it. Bakula Bua Ka Bhoot has a very unique story, it’s full of drama and comedy so I am looking forward to have great time shooting for the show. Even though it’s a cameo, I am sure viewers will love to see me.”

Apart from the Bakula Bua Ka Bhoot cast, &TV’s other popular show artists like Angoori Bhabhi (Shubhangi Atre), Anita Bhabhi (Soumya Tondon), Anurag (Ankit Gera), Ragini (Yukti Kapoor), Rajveer (Neel Motwani) and Preet (Farnaz Shetty) will also be joining in the celebration.​