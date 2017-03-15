Hot Downloads

Sarabhai returns with a new series; to air on Hotstar

By TellychakkarTeam
15 Mar 2017 03:38 PM

This would be one of the happiest news for all lovers of comedy.

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, the iconic sitcom on Star One, is all set to make a comeback after a hiatus of over a decade.

Starring Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly and Rajesh Kumar, the comedy show was a favourite among masses. It is still looked upon as one of the classiest ones ever made on TV.

And guess what folks?

As per news in a tabloid, the shooting will start by the month-end and it will launch sometime in May.

“After the show wrapped up, all of us, including the actors got busy with other commitments. However, at every public event and even at private functions in the last 10 years, I was always asked when Sarabhai vs Sarabhai was returning. It was public demand which finally compelled us to set aside everything else and concentrate on developing a quality script which lives up to the audience’s expectations. Shooting will continue all through April. We are targeting a May release,” actor-producer-director Jamnadas Majethia has been quoted in the article.

The new series will star the same actors but the storyline will see a seven years leap with all the characters getting a new look. But JD has promised not to change anything people have loved in the past.

The report also claims that there will be some new characters introduced in the show. Writer Aatish Kapadia has spent three months on the script and will be co-directing the series with Deven Bhojani.

They have already had two readings and look tests with the entire cast last month, states the article. “Alim Hakim tried a new hairstyle with Rajesh last month. We’ll be meeting for readings again closer to the shoot,” Majethia quoted.

Aren’t we truly excited with this news? Shout out your thoughts in the comment box below.

