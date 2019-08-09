Sarabjit accepts Meher's past in Choti Sardarni

MUMBAI: Viewers of Colors' daily soap opera Choti Sardarni are seeing an emotional track where Meher is being forced by Kulwant to marry Sarabjit.

Meher hasn't yet gotten over Manav's death but is being forced to accept Sarabjit.

Meher thus decides to end her life and unite with Manav in heaven.

However, destiny has other plans for her. Sarabjit comes to save her just when she puts herself on fire.

Sarabjit risks his life and rescues Meher.

Because of this major step taken by Meher, Sarabjit finally learns that she is unhappy about this alliance.

Sarabjit decides to accept Meher's past despite knowing that she will never love him.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.