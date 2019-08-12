News

Sarabjit and Meher feel strong connection with each other in Choti Sardarni

12 Aug 2019

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Colors' popular show Choti Sardarni will showcase an interesting twist.

Earlier, we have seen Sarabjit and Meher come together for the pre-wedding rituals.

Finally, the wedding day arrives, and Kulwant celebrates the victory of getting Meher married to Sarabjit.

Meher does not want to marry Sarabjit, but she has a special place in her heart for Param.

Param's words touch Meher’s heart. She thus decides to marry Sarabjit for his sake.

In the upcoming episode, just before the wedding rituals begin, Meher is trapped in a fire.

Luckily, Sarabjit saves Meher. When Meher opens her eyes, she finds herself in Sarabjit’s arms.

Although the couple does not love each other, they do feel a strong connection between them and believe that they are destined to be together.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.

