Sarabjit to question Meher's character in Choti Sardarni?

MUMBAI: Colors' daily soap opera Choti Sardarni is up for extreme drama in the upcoming storyline.



We have earlier seen that Kulwant is determined to kill Meher and Manav's unborn child.



However, Amrita convinces Meher to marry Sarabjit in order to protect her child.



Meher takes a decision to reveal her pregnancy to Sarabjit before marrying him.



Sarabjit comes to the house with his family. When the families make Meher wear the chunri, she confesses the truth to Sarabjit.



Kulwant is shocked and afraid that Sarabjit will break the alliance.



It will be interesting to watch whether Sarabjit accepts Meher's pregnancy or questions her character.