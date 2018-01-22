Sarada to prepare stew of snails for Thakur in Jagat Janani Maa Sarada?

Kolkata, January 22, 2018: Gear up to watch the upcoming episode of Aakash Aath’s period drama Jagat Janani Maa Sarada as it will unfold an interesting chapter!

Well, according to our source, in the episodes to come, Ramlal will showcase his opportunist self by requesting Thakur (Suman Kundu) to refer Shibram for the latter’s appointment as a priest in Dakshineshwar.

Next, Saradaprasanna and Subodh, who later on became popular as Swami Trigunatitananda and Swami Subodhananda or Khoka Maharaj respectively, will join Thakur’s regiment of sacrificing disciples. And then an air of discontent will brew up among the household disciples of Thakur regarding increasing number of sacrificing disciples and lack of cost management. So, Balaram Bose will alert Naren (Debanjan Chatterjee) and ask him categorically to maintain accounts.

On the other hand, Thakur’s health will deteriorate and thus Dr. Mahendralal Sarkar will prescribe boiled stew of snails and shellfish for Thakur.

Will Sarada (Arpita Mondol), who is apprehensive about killing of animals, be ready to cook stew of snails and shellfish for Thakur?

Well, yes, she will be ready for the sake of Thakur. Her sons will decide to catch the snails and shellfishes and then rupture and remove the shells before placing the flesh in front of Sarada.

It would be interesting to watch the coming episode.