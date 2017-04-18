Sarada’s journey reason behind Thakur’s suffering?

Here we bring an update of the upcoming episodes of Aakash Aath’s Jagat Janani Maa Sarada!

As per a source, in the coming episodes, it will be seen that Thakur (Suman Kundu) will injure his hand and suffer from deep pain. On the other hand, Sarada (Arpita Mondol) will head for Dakshineshwar from Kamarpukur.

However, upon reaching Dakshineshwar, she will be stunned to hear Thakur’s words. Not just her, Thakur will stun everyone present by saying that Sarada will have to return home

immediately for ‘Yatra Badal’ i.e., interchanging the journey.

So, what’s the reason behind this verdict?

Well, Thakur will explain to a shocked Sarada that since she had started at ‘barbela’, a time when one shall not begin a journey, he is suffering.

What will happen next? Will Sarada return? Or Thakur has some other intention behind this verdict?

We tried to connect with the actors for comments but could not reach.

