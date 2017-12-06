Saraswati Vijay to enter Big Magic’s Kunwara Hai Par Humara Hai

Big Magic’s newly launched series Kunwara Hai Par Humara Hai, produced by Soda Water Productions is leaving no stones unturned to entertain the viewers with its ribtickling comedy.

We hear that, the upcoming episodes of the series will soon be witnessing a new entry to big forth some more twist in tale.

Actress Saraswati Vijay, who was last seen on Zee TV’s Sethji as the negative lead is set to enter Kunwara Hai Par Humara Hai as parallel lead.

Our source informs us, “Saraswati will be introduced as Jyoti, Raddilal’s (Worshipp Khanna) wife. She will be a typical girl, who is innocent, talkative and very funny by nature. She will be seen dominating her husband Raddilal.”

It’s going to be a reunion for Saraswati and Worshipp post Zee TV’s Sethji on Kunwara Hai Par Humara Hai.

When we contacted Saraswati, she confirmed the news with us.

Seems like the daily soap has some fun twists in store with this new entrant!

