Asmita Sood
Asmita Sood
Sana Khan
Sana Khan
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Abhishek Malik
Abhishek Malik
Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan
Gia Manek
Gia Manek
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp

Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Saraswati Vijay to enter Big Magic’s Kunwara Hai Par Humara Hai

Anwesha Kamal's picture
By Anwesha Kamal
06 Dec 2017 03:08 PM

Big Magic’s newly launched series Kunwara Hai Par Humara Hai, produced by Soda Water Productions is leaving no stones unturned to entertain the viewers with its ribtickling comedy.

 We hear that, the upcoming episodes of the series will soon be witnessing a new entry to big forth some more twist in tale.

Actress Saraswati Vijay, who was last seen on Zee TV’s Sethji as the negative lead is set to enter Kunwara Hai Par Humara Hai as parallel lead.

Our source informs us, “Saraswati will be introduced as Jyoti, Raddilal’s (Worshipp Khanna) wife. She will be a typical girl, who is innocent, talkative and very funny by nature. She will be seen dominating her husband Raddilal.”

It’s going to be a reunion for Saraswati and Worshipp post Zee TV’s Sethji on Kunwara Hai Par Humara Hai.  

When we contacted Saraswati, she confirmed the news with us.

Seems like the daily soap has some fun twists in store with this new entrant!

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.

