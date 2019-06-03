Sargun Kaur Luthra to be seen in Rajan Shahi’s next on Colors?

MUMBAI: It’s raining breaking news on TellyChakkar!

An array of new shows will soon be hitting the television screens to entertain the audiences.

After Vish and Bahu Begam, Colors will also launch another show under producer Rajan Shahi’s banner, Director's Kut.

Our sources have informed us that Tantra fame Sargun Kaur Luthra is most likely to play the lead role in the show.

We couldn’t connect with the actress and the producer for their confirmation.

