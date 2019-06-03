News

Sargun Kaur Luthra to be seen in Rajan Shahi’s next on Colors?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Jun 2019 06:15 PM

MUMBAI: It’s raining breaking news on TellyChakkar!

An array of new shows will soon be hitting the television screens to entertain the audiences.

After Vish and Bahu Begam, Colors will also launch another show under producer Rajan Shahi’s banner, Director's Kut.

Our sources have informed us that Tantra fame Sargun Kaur Luthra is most likely to play the lead role in the show.

We couldn’t connect with the actress and the producer for their confirmation.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Sargun Kaur Luthra, TellyChakkar, Vish and Bahu Begam, Colors tv, Rajan Shahi, Director's Kut, Tellychakkar.com,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Rahul Bhatt
Rahul Bhatt
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Aalesha
Aalesha
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Tina Desai
Tina Desai
Karishma Kotak
Karishma Kotak
Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai
Nethra Raghuraman
Nethra

past seven days