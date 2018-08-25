Sargun Mehta, can we steal Ravi Dubey for a day?

MUMBAI: Power duo Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey give all of us major couple goals. Enough has been spoken about their camaraderie and chemistry. However, with Ravi’s latest post on Instagram, we can’t stop gushing over the hottie, who has left us drooling.



Ravi recently shared a post on his Instagram ID. The actor has been working really hard on his physique. Result – his chiselled body is way too hot for the coming winters.



Ravi is currently working hard to get his desired physique. He shared a glimpse of his transformation and we can’t stop checking him out. His sculpted muscles have not just left us but also many of his industry friends amazed.

(Also Read: Woah! Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta to share screen space together)

Sargun himself commented on his post – Hi hotty ..call me sometime.



His Jamai Raja co-actress Nia Sharma is envious of his kamar (waist), which according to her is leaner than hers. Barkha Sengupta, Arjit Taneja, and Vikas Gupta are also all praises for him.



If you haven’t seen the pictures, have a look.

Looking at his picture, we can only say that our weekend has been made. An earnest plea: Sargun Mehta, can we steal Ravi Dubey over the weekend please?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.