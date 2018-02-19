Sargun Mehta is completely smitten by a multifaceted Ravi Dubey

Mumbai: Hard work pays off when you receive appreciation in return especially when it is coming from your loved ones.

The good looking and multi-talented Ravi Dubey, who is currently hosting Colors’ popular Live singing reality show Rising Star is showered with lots of appreciation messages from his fans on social media.

Not only his fans but Ravi’s better half Sargun Mehta, too, is admiring his commendable work onscreen.

In a recently aired episode of Rising Star, Ravi was seen doing a Rap and that impressed Sargun so much that she penned down a short beautiful poem to appreciate Ravi for his diverse skills and versatality.

Have a look at Sargun’s tweet –

AISA KYA HAI JO TUM NAHI KAR SAKTE @_ravidubey

Acting kari toh chhaye ,

comedy kari toh wahaan bhaaya ,

khatron ke khiladi mein darr bhi tujhse ghabraya,

phir anchoring ki role mein tu dil mein utar aaya,

AUR AB RAPPING KARI TOH TU POORI DUNIYA PE CHAAYA .. pic.twitter.com/svfJJiU9pV — Sargun Mehta (@sargun_mehta) February 18, 2018

So sweet! Isn’t it?

