Sargun Mehta is completely smitten by a multifaceted Ravi Dubey

By TellychakkarTeam
19 Feb 2018 06:45 PM

Mumbai: Hard work pays off when you receive appreciation in return especially when it is coming from your loved ones.

The good looking and multi-talented Ravi Dubey, who is currently hosting Colors’ popular Live singing reality show Rising Star is showered with lots of appreciation messages from his fans on social media.

Not only his fans but Ravi’s better half Sargun Mehta, too, is admiring his commendable work onscreen.

What do you think about Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta?

In a recently aired episode of Rising Star, Ravi was seen doing a Rap and that impressed Sargun so much that she penned down a short beautiful poem to appreciate Ravi for his diverse skills and versatality.

Have a look at Sargun’s tweet –

So sweet! Isn’t it?

Do share your thoughts with us.

