Sargun Mehta finds web scene in India slightly overrated

MUMBAI: Sargun Mehta, who is one of the most popular small screen actresses, said that she is not comfortable doing kissing or nude scenes on the web.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress was asked about doing shows for web platforms and she said that she is not comfortable doing kissing or nude scenes unless it is required because they tend to look forced otherwise.

The actress, who is known for television shows like 12/24 Karol Bagh, Phulwa, Balika Vadhu and many others, revealed how she is often asked why she wouldn’t take up such scenes and she answered saying that she feels they are often overdone on the web. Explaining her point, she said how for people in the West, seeing their parents kiss each other on the lips while saying goodbye is a part of their culture but she can't see such a scene with her father and that's how it has been. She added saying she can always make exceptions if there is a need and that it depends on the script.

Sargun, who also hosted the dance reality show Boogie Woogie Kids Championship, said that she finds the web scene in India slightly overrated, but she enjoys watching authentic Indian shows. She appreciated shows likes Mirzapur and Ghoul.