Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Sargun Mehta gives a Punjabi twist to #DanceWithAlien

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Apr 2018 03:05 PM

Mumbai: It's not unknown that the gorgeous Punjabi kudi Sargun Mehta is an actress with deft. She is not only admired by the folks in the television industry but also by the Punjabi cinema lovers.

The stunning and chirpy beauty made her filming debut with a Punjabi film, Angrej by Simerjit Singh opposite Amrinder Gill and Aditi Sharma; wherein she portrayed the central role of Dhan Kaur. Sargun's recent song Qismat from her upcoming movie opposite Ammy Virk has garnered her quite a fan following and people can't get enough of her soulful acting and charm in the song.

Sargun, who is also very active on social media took to Instagram to share a video of her dancing to the beats of #DanceWithAlien #DameTuCoSita with a Punjabi twist! Have a look at the video and fall in love with her lively attitude once again.

A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on

What do you think about Sargun Mehta?

Isn't Sargun full of life and adorable!

Tags > Sargun Mehta, Amrinder Gill, Aditi Sharma, Qismat, #DanceWithAlien, #DameTuCoSita, Ammy Virk,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs attend special screening of October

Celebs attend special screening of October
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Tony Stark
Tony Stark
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Meghna Naidu
Meghna Naidu

poll

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Salman Khan should be bailed?

Do you think Salman Khan should be bailed?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days