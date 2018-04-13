Sargun Mehta gives a Punjabi twist to #DanceWithAlien

Mumbai: It's not unknown that the gorgeous Punjabi kudi Sargun Mehta is an actress with deft. She is not only admired by the folks in the television industry but also by the Punjabi cinema lovers.



The stunning and chirpy beauty made her filming debut with a Punjabi film, Angrej by Simerjit Singh opposite Amrinder Gill and Aditi Sharma; wherein she portrayed the central role of Dhan Kaur. Sargun's recent song Qismat from her upcoming movie opposite Ammy Virk has garnered her quite a fan following and people can't get enough of her soulful acting and charm in the song.



Sargun, who is also very active on social media took to Instagram to share a video of her dancing to the beats of #DanceWithAlien #DameTuCoSita with a Punjabi twist! Have a look at the video and fall in love with her lively attitude once again.

A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on Apr 11, 2018 at 7:48am PDT

