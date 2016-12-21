Hot Downloads

Sarrtaj Gill, Eisha Singh hurt on 'Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani' sets

By TellychakkarTeam
21 Dec 2016 07:16 PM

Actors Sarrtaj Gill and Eisha Singh - the lead pair of "Ek Tha Raka Ek Thi Rani" - got injured while shooting for a scene for the TV show.

For the sequence of the ZEE TV show, Sarrtaj had to lift Eisha and escape from the police. But he tripped while running due to a stone.

"Sarrtaj tried to shield the blow by keeping her off the ground and was able to save her head from getting hurt. But the stone scraped against Eisha's skin. Sarrtaj, himself, got hurt in the course of this minor accident," said a source close to the show's makers.

The actress was advised by the medical officers not to remove her bandage. So, to explain the bandage in the show, the makers decided to show a similar accident on screen.

"I am thankful to God that nothing major happened to me, as the stone was just next to me and my head could have been badly hurt. Thanks to Sarrtaj who saved me in the nick of time. Everyone in the production house was tense when we fell," Eisha said in a statement.

(Source: IANS)

