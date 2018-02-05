Sasural Simar Ka actress Nikki Sharma’s trip to Thailand will give you wanderlust

We recently reported about actor and now mentor Ashish Kaul having turned a guru for various young talents in the likes of Ruchi Malviya, Annkur Vinchuurkar, Mahima Makwana and Nikki Sharma to name a few.

It was only sometime back that Nikki quit Rashmi Sharma Telefilms’ Sasural Simar Ka on Colors and Ashish is helping her to network better and perform her best as an artist. While she is not very active on TV and is planning out a better career, Nikki took off to the ‘land of smiles’, Thailand.

Getting chatty about her holiday trip, Nikki shared, “I ushered in my birthday on 23 January and took off to Thailand for a well deserved vacation. As soon as I landed, I dropped my bags at the hotel and rushed to the extremely famous Khao San Road to party the night away followed by getting myself a relaxed foot massage, which the country is renowned for. I also munched on some authentic Thai food."

"I also visited Bangkok, the hub of shoppers and met wonderful people there. The country has humble and polite beings. I had a ball of a time. I took a flight to Krabi too where I enjoyed the majestic ocean; went snorkelling in the Phi Phi islands and also saw the scenic Maya Bay,” she added.

Shedding some light on her overall experience, she said, “I can’t wait to go back to Thailand!”

Does Nikki’s trip to Thailand give you #travelgoals? It sure gives us.