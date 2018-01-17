Sasural Simar Ka fame Nikki Sharma finds a new mentor

It does not surprise us when we talk about the entertainment industry being a dark world where people get misled and used. Parents often discourage their children’s dreams of pursuing acting and for those who think otherwise, it is our very own industry which enforces it.

For instance, pick any Bollywood movie and focusing on a young townie making her way to the city of dreams and her journey so on...recollect Bunty Aur Babli? Or more recent, Fashion!

Actor, Ashish Kaul undoubtedly needs no introduction for he is one of the finest and established actors on television today. And we also know that he has taken on the responsibility of mentoring young girls who are determined to make it big with their acting talent in the industry. The actor has mentored young talents in the likes of Ruchi Malviya, Annkur Vinchuurkar and Mahima Makwana to name a few and now, Nikki Sharma has approached him for guidance.

Nikki Sharma recently quit Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka (Rashmi Sharma Productions) and is now looking at exploring the southern film industry for pushing her career.

Nikki said, “I have just quit the show after my tenure with Sasural Simar Ka for one and half years. I am working on myself for now. We chose to associate with Ashish (Kaul) sir as he is an all in one package. His experience in this industry will help me get good work, network better and bring out the best of my performance as an artist. He looks out for talent who are worthy and I am lucky to have him as a guiding force."

When contacted Ashish, he spoke about Nikki being a talented girl and the reason he chose to help aspirants. He mentioned about this being more of a social responsibility. The Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya (Sony TV) and Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) actor also mentioned about Nikki being a talented and bright girl.

“I noticed that a lot of aspiring girls and their mothers have been facing trust issues with coordinators and Casting Directors. Also, in the recent past there have been reports about such happenings. Therefore, I chose to mentor the girls and make sure that they are headed in the right direction. My relationship with all my students is that of a guru and sheeshya or you can say of a father and daughter. But yes, I only agree to help those students who are serious about their career. If they are interesting in making boyfriends and loitering around than staying focused on what their career, they are better off without me," Ashish added.

