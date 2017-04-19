Sasural Simar Ka-Swabhimaan to have an integration episode

The more the merrier!

And when it comes to TV shows, it becomes all the more exciting.

Integration and maha episodes have been in trend for quite sometime now.

Time to witness another one as Colors' two very popular dailies will soon air an integration episode.

Any guesses which ones?

It’s Rashmi Sharma’s Sasural Simar Ka and Rajshri Productions’ Swabhimaan.

Coming to the dramatic track, Naina (Ankita Sharma) from Swabhimaan will have a special appearance in Sasural Simar Ka. Her entry will open up a lot of closed mysteries and she will help Roshni solve her miseries.

Our source informs us, "While Naina and Karan (Samridh Bawa) are taking part in the couple dance competition, Naina will happen to meet Roshni (Nikki Sharma). She will find Roshni outside the venue, weeping tears of worry for her missing husband. The nice soul Naina will immediately take charge and decide to help her find her husband Piyush (Varun Sharma).”

The actors have already shot for the sequence and it will sir soon.

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

