TV News
News

Saswata-Sudipa-Saurav to grace Zee Bangla’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jan 2017 04:53 PM

Seems team Apu’s Sansar is on a promotional spree!

Wondering why do we say so?  

Well, actors Saswata Chatterjee, Sudipa Basu and Saurav Das soon will be seen in the upcoming episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

For the uninitiated, Apu’s Sansar is an upcoming comedy show of Zee Bangla, which, apart from Saswata, Sudipa and Saurav, also features actor Anirban Bhattacharya in a key role. 

Readers, there is more on the table.

Shared a source, “The coming episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is East-West Instrument special. The participants will be seen singing songs by tuning in to Indian and western instruments. Basically, the focus will be on the two different styles of instruments.”

So, gear up to watch the musical extravaganza.

It will be aired on 25 January, 9.30 pm, Zee Bangla.

For more updates keep reading Tellychakkar.com.

Saswata Chatterjee, Sudipa Basu, Saurav Das, Zee Bangla, Sa re ga ma pa, Bengali TV show

