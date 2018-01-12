Home > Tv > Tv News
Satyajit Sharma bags Star Bharat's Quick Silver Azaad

By Anwesha Kamal
12 Jan 2018

Writer turned producer Anirudh Pathak gears up for his next ambitious project for Star Bharat that will be based on the life story of freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azaad. 

The series that has been titled as Quick Silver Azaad, is already winning attention from all over with its stellar cast and the concept. 

TellyChakkar recently reported about child actors Ayaan Zubair and Samriddhi Yadav being  roped in to play key roles in the series. 

Now we are here to update our readers with an exclusive piece of information that we have received. 

Popular and talented actor Satyajit Sharma, who is best known for his roles in popular dailies like Balika Vadhu and Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, has joined the cast of Quick Silver Azaad

Our source informs us that, Satyajit has been finalized to play the role of Sitaram Tiwari, father of Chandra Shekhar Azaad, in the upcoming series. He has already started shooting for the series. 

When TellyChakkar got in touch with Satyajit Sharma, he confirmed being a part of the show. 

Satyajit is currently essaying one of the key roles in &TV’s daily drama Half Marriage

Anirudh Pathak, Satyajit Sharma, Star Bharat, Quick Silver Azaad, Chandra Shekhar Azaad, Ayaan Zubair, Balika Vadhu, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, &TV, Half Marriage

