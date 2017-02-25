Saumya to get kidnapped during her honeymoon in Colors’ Shakti

The love story of Saumya (Rubina Dilaik) and Harman (Vivian Dsena) seems to be terribly jinxed.

On one hand, the couple will find some moments of romance in their honeymoon, the other hand they will be subjected to most difficult times.

As already reported by us, Colors’ Shakti (Rashmi Sharma Productions) will bring the track wherein Harman and Saumya will be off for their honeymoon in Mumbai.

The two will be seen romancing and spending some time together in solace away from the menacing eyes of Preeto (Kamya Punjabi) and others.

But misfortune will strike them soon when Saumya will get KIDNAPPED!

Yes peeps, already feeling a déjà vu moment?

Well yes, Saumya like numerous times will once again get abducted.

Shares a source, “While exploring the new city, Harman-Saumya will get late to reach the hotel. And as Harman will leave his wife unaccompanied for a few moments while fetching water, few goons will kidnap her.”

Hmmm...why leave your wife alone when she is prone to fall into troubles??

Will the damsel in distress find a saviour in Harman again? Will the kidnappers find her truth?

Well, we will have to wait and watch.

Till then read Tellychakkar.com for more exciting updates.

We could not reach the actors as they were busy shooting.