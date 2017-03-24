Saumya to leave Harman's house in Colors’ Shakti

Life has never been a smooth ride for Saumya (Rubina Dilaik) in Colors’ popular daily Shakti (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms).

Now, it seems that the future holds much more trouble in her life, as her sister Surbhi (Roshni Sahuta) is turning negative. So far the audience has witnessed how Surbhi had started taunting and blaming Saumya, after Preeto (Kamya Punjabi) managed to put her against Saumya.

Now we hear that in the upcoming episodes, Saumya will take a big step.

Read on to know what it is –

Our source informs us, “Further, Surbhi will taunt Saumya for leaving her at her maternal place and she would also question Saumya that why did she get her married to Harman (Vivian Dsena). She will also blame her about her failed relation with Harman. Saumya will feel bad about it and without anyone’s knowledge, she will leave the house.”

When we contacted Roshni, she confirmed the development with us.

Will the family be able to find Saumya? Will she return home?

Well, it seems a lot more drama is yet to unfold in its upcoming track.

Keep reading this space for more updates.