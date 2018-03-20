Home > Tv > Tv News
Saumya to reveal her true face in front of the Oberois in Ishqbaaaz

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Mar 2018 06:44 PM

Mumbai: Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz (4 Lions Films) is known for is grandeur and opulence. Such is the cinematography and visual charm, that we cannot have enough or expect anything less than a glorious storyline with outstanding performances.

The viewers have been waiting for the grand wedding of Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) and Bhavya (Mansi Srivastava) and the time has come to watch the two become one.

However, every daily soap is incomplete without twist and turns. To trouble Oberois, Saumya (Neha Laxmi Iyer) has already joined hands with Veer (Nikitin Dheer) to seek revenge. Though, Oberois are aware of Saumya’s real motives and her plans, she will soon reveal her real face in front of the family.

What do you think about Ishqbaaz?

Yes, it will soon happen that Saumya will lose her patience and confront everyone that she has come to seek revenge from them.

Along with high voltage drama, the viewers will witness how the Oberois celebrate Bhavya’s mehendi cermony.

What will be Saumya and Veer’s next move? 

