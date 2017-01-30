Hot Downloads

News

Saumya’s next ‘hurdle’ in Colors’ Shakti will make you shudder

By TellychakkarTeam
30 Jan 2017 03:25 PM

Colors’ popular show Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Rashmi Sharma Productions) is going great guns and has been impressing audiences with its unique story revolving around Saumya (Rubina Dilaik), who is a kinnar.

The coming episodes will be drama-filled when Karina (Kajol) will try to take revenge against Saumya for all that has happened.                             

And her way of seeking revenge will be in very bad taste.

As per sources, “Karina will decide to stick posters all over the village in which will she will want to announce to the world that Saumya is actually a kinnar.”

OMG!!

We hear that the plan of Karina will succeed and she will end up putting up posters revealing Saumya’s hidden truth.

How will Harman (Vivian Dsena) save the moment for Saumya?

We buzzed the actors, but they were unavailable to talk.

Watch this space for more updates.

